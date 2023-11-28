Two juveniles among those arrested for drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has made additional arrests for drug-related offences across the five policing divisions.

In the Northern Division, Savusavu Police, conducting routine traffic operations, observed a driver acting in a suspicious manner.

Upon searching the car, officers discovered parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Divisional Police Commander North, SSP Kemueli Baledrokadroka, reported another seizure in Savusavu that led to the arrest of a 35-year-old farmer allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Western Division, Divisional Police Commander West, SSP Iakobo Vaisewa, announced the arrest of a 20-year-old man at a nightclub with a bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Additionally, a separate case involved the arrest of a 20-year-old bouncer at a Nadi nightclub following the discovery of dried leaves, also believed to be marijuana.

Of particular concern were the arrests of two juveniles in separate drug-related incidents.

SSP Vaisewa stated that in Lautoka, a 16-year-old student and a 17-year-old youth were arrested with several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana within the town area.

In the Southern Division, Divisional Police Commander South, Wate Vocevoce, reported arrests in Lami and Nasinu related to individuals found in possession, as well as in Nausori.

The Force expresses serious concern about children and juveniles being arrested for being found in possession.

They emphasized that the way forward is to strengthen community partnerships, as a holistic approach is needed to prevent vulnerable members of the community from falling victim to the impacts of drugs.