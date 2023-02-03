Man charged for death of daughter's boyfriend

[File Photo]

A 51-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution this afternoon released a statement of last month’s serious crimes other than sexual violence offences.

The Director of Public Prosecution says the accused allegedly assaulted the victim and hanged him from a tree, which resulted in his death.

The victim was the accused person’s daughter’s boyfriend.

The ODPP says there were 51 people charged last month.

It says six police officers were among the accused, while there were also 10 juveniles charged in January.

A 44-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and criminally intimidating his 48-year-old de facto partner.

A 46-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving and failing to undergo breath analysis, while in another incident, a 27-year-old police officer was charged with driving with excess blood alcohol.

In another incident, a 50-year-old police officer was charged with driving with excess blood alcohol and driving without a valid license.

There was one incident where a 27-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving, driving with excess blood alcohol, and failing to comply with requirements after an accident.

A 36-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving; however, this matter was withdrawn after police failed to file the charges within the statutory timeframe.

A 28-year-old man was charged with the manslaughter of his 31-year-old brother. The accused allegedly punched his brother, which resulted in his death.

There was one incident where a 58-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, acting with intent to cause grievous harm, and criminal trespass.

The accused allegedly attempted to murder his 59-year-old brother with a cane knife and cut off his 63-year-old aunt’s hand when she tried to defend the victim.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and serious assault.

The accused allegedly attacked two police officers with a knife and a wooden plank. A 29-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of a 56-year-old taxi driver.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife. A 23-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 37-year-old cousin, while in another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 23-year-old wife.

There was one incident where a 45-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 46-year-old man. The accused allegedly assaulted the victim and poured hot tea over him. A 49-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and criminal trespass.

The accused allegedly attacked his 42-year-old neighbor after the victim accused him of trespassing and stealing goats.

There was one incident where a 29-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 55-year-old man.

The accused allegedly assaulted the victim with a garden fork after a drinking party.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $150 to $10,315 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, items ranging from $150 to $10,315 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, burglary, and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop burglaries, carjackings, and nighttime street robberies.

There was one incident where a 32-year-old man was charged with burglary, theft and arson.

The accused allegedly stole items worth $3,400 and tried to burn a sulu; however, the fire got out of hand and burned down the house of a 51-year-old man.