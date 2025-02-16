Crackdown on unsafe school boat transport looms

[ Source : Ministry of Education ]

The Education Ministry is calling on boat operators to prioritize student safety as the new school term begins.

The need for proper safety measures on vessels transporting children has also been emphasized.

With many students in maritime and remote areas relying on boats daily, the risk of accidents remains a serious concern.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro stresses that life jackets and essential safety equipment must be available on all vessels and worn at all times.

He warns that non-compliance could put young lives at risk, urging strict adherence to maritime safety regulations.

“For every boat that is handed out by the Ministry of Education, it carries with it life safety equipment, so it’s our plea to operators, the school level, to ensure that every student is given the priority for their safety.”

Overloading remains a major issue, with some operators exceeding passenger limits for profit or convenience.

Radrodro is calling for greater accountability, reminding operators that approved capacity guidelines exist to prevent tragedies.

Authorities are expected to monitor compliance, ensuring students travel safely to and from school.