You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan

Fijians have a major role to play in the fight against COVID-19 and this has been demonstrated by those who followed the rules.

Head of Health Protection at the Ministry of Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan made these comments as Fiji announced its latest case of coronavirus today, taking our total to 15.

Sahukhan says all cases highlighted the need for individual responsibility.

“Difference between cases one and nine and cases four and 10 are stark. Four and 10 so far have not spread the virus to anybody else, including their close family. The others, now case one has spread the virus to six other people, case nine so far to five other people. So what this shows us is that we are not helpless. You the individual, you the member of the public, you not helpless in this fight against the virus. What you do is so important and even to an extent more important than what we medical professionals are doing.”

With many wearing gloves in a bid to protect themselves from the threat of coronavirus, Sahukhan says it is important to wash your hands more than having gloves on.

“If you wearing gloves, it can actually prevent you from washing your hands and you think because you wearing gloves you protecting yourselves. But it’s the same thing, if I am wearing gloves right now and I am touching this and someone with COVID-19 has touched this, I touch my face with the glove, what happens? The same thing.”

She is reminding people to wash their hands for 20 seconds.

