Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Mother happy to be back in Lautoka|Over 830 direct and casual contacts for patient nine|Two came back from India says Minister|Lautoka man cleared of suspected COVID-19|Family in Wakaya defies confinement directive|FNPF to directly list down employers affected by COVID-19|You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan|Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions|We must break the COVID-19 chain of transmission: Dr Waqainabete|Lautoka residents happy that lockdown lifted|42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction|Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva|Kashmir lockdown lifted after COVID-19 test returns negative|Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben|Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown|RB Patel reduces operating hours|Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation|Two crisis at once says PM|28 Police officers currently in self-isolation|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 7, 2020 1:10 pm
Head of Health Protection at the Ministry of Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan

Fijians have a major role to play in the fight against COVID-19 and this has been demonstrated by those who followed the rules.

Head of Health Protection at the Ministry of Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan made these comments as Fiji announced its latest case of coronavirus today, taking our total to 15.

Sahukhan says all cases highlighted the need for individual responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement

“Difference between cases one and nine and cases four and 10 are stark. Four and 10 so far have not spread the virus to anybody else, including their close family. The others, now case one has spread the virus to six other people, case nine so far to five other people. So what this shows us is that we are not helpless. You the individual, you the member of the public, you not helpless in this fight against the virus. What you do is so important and even to an extent more important than what we medical professionals are doing.”

With many wearing gloves in a bid to protect themselves from the threat of coronavirus, Sahukhan says it is important to wash your hands more than having gloves on.

“If you wearing gloves, it can actually prevent you from washing your hands and you think because you wearing gloves you protecting yourselves. But it’s the same thing, if I am wearing gloves right now and I am touching this and someone with COVID-19 has touched this, I touch my face with the glove, what happens? The same thing.”

She is reminding people to wash their hands for 20 seconds.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.