COVID-19

We must break the COVID-19 chain of transmission: Dr Waqainabete

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 7, 2020 12:40 pm
Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete [File Photo]

The Health Ministry is pleading with the general public to play their part and break the COVID-19 chain of transmission.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the healthcare personnel on the frontline are risking their lives in protecting our country and Fijians need to play their part.

Dr Waqainabete says regardless of whether one has COVID-19 or not, we must live with the mindset that anyone could be a carrier of the deadly virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“With every contact we account for we break a transmission chain and we keep Fiji ahead of the spread of the virus but if any link is missed and that individual remains out and about infecting others, that chain will grow and grow until we’re faced with a Fijian epidemic of Coronavirus”.

The Health Ministry is urging members of the public to stay home, practice physical distancing and refrain from having grog session with friends to prevent themselves from COVID-19.

