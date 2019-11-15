USP activates COVID-19 prevention measures

The University of the South Pacific is taking a number of steps to safeguard staff and students in light of the COVID-19 case in Lautoka.

Effective today, the Mid-Semester break will be extended by an additional week and classes are expected to resume on Monday 6th April 2020.

During the extended Mid-Semester break, there will be no tests or other forms of assessments, however, staff will work normally.

The Lautoka Campus remains closed.

All Fiji students resident at Laucala Campus is to return home as soon as possible and at the latest by next Monday.

If circumstances do not allow, these students must contact the Halls Manager.

Students from Lautoka who are resident at Laucala Campus can remain in the Halls depending upon individual circumstances.

For regional and international students, the USP only is fully committed to supporting them.

All recreational facilities including the gym, swimming pool and playgrounds at Laucala Campus will remain closed. The Library and computer labs will remain open from 8am to 5pm.

The University remains open as per normal for our staff however, anyone who has returned from overseas will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

