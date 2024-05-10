Delta Tigers in good spirits ahead of showdown

[Source: OFC]

Rewa is slowly getting into shape as they settle in Tahiti ahead of their OFC Men’s Champions League clash with champs Auckland City on Sunday.

Head coach Rodeck Singh says they love everything about the Tahiti and are looking forward to an amazing outing.

Singh says players are in positive spirits and ready for the opening match.

He also acknowledges that defending champions, Auckland City, will be their biggest test.

“The game against Auckland City is a good chance for the players to showcase their skills and talent and that they are not only good in Fiji but they could be good here in Oceania and can tackle big giants like Auckland City”.

Singh thanks everyone who is standing and supporting them, acknowledging the fact they’re also representing Fiji.

Rewa faces Auckland City at 10 am on Sunday in their first pool game.