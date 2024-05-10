Tuisova set for Racing Metro debut

Josua Tuisova

Flying Fijians winger, Josua Tuisova is set to make his comeback from a knee injury this weekend, when he runs out for his new French Top 14 club, Racing Metro.

The 30-year-old father of three, who joined Racing on a three-year deal, says his family is enjoying their new surroundings and the club has welcomed them with open arms.

Tuisova, who has been side-lined for the past six months with a knee injury sustained in last year’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal loss against England, says he cannot wait to get back on the field and do what he loves best.

“My goal is to win titles with Racing and help the team. My family is happy to be here. If they are happy, then I am happy. I’m enjoying being here surrounded by players who have welcomed me and my family.”



[Source: Supplied]

Tuisova will make his first appearance for Racing Metro this weekend against Bayonne.

He joins four other Fijians at Racing including Vinaya Habosi, Kitione Kamikamica, Peniami Narisia and Wame Naituvi.

Meanwhile, tomorrow the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on Western Force at 11:55pm and the match will air live on FBC Sports HD.