Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 830 direct and casual contacts for patient nine|Two came back from India says Minister|Lautoka man cleared of suspected COVID-19|Family in Wakaya defies confinement directive|FNPF to directly list down employers affected by COVID-19|You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan|Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions|We must break the COVID-19 chain of transmission: Dr Waqainabete|Lautoka residents happy that lockdown lifted|42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction|Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva|Kashmir lockdown lifted after COVID-19 test returns negative|Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben|Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown|RB Patel reduces operating hours|Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation|Two crisis at once says PM|28 Police officers currently in self-isolation|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre|23 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Two came back from India says Minister

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 7, 2020 4:05 pm
Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete

One other person who had travelled back from India with the man who tested positive to COVID-19 is also in Vanua Levu and is being monitored.

There are reports that a number of Fijian nationals who had gone to India, with two having returned to Fiji, while a number of others are currently in Malaysia.

One of the two who returned to Fiji was patient number nine.

Article continues after advertisement

They had gone to attend a religious gathering, which saw a number of people contract COVID-19.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are aware of everyone who had gone across.

“The contact tracing has gone back to our embassy in Malaysia and they are working hand in hand with the government there to ensure we are in touch with those who are back in Malaysia. So not all came back to Fiji as far as we concerned, the two we know we are onto them and the others we have been able to get through to them with contacts that we have made.”

The Minister adding they are keeping close tabs on the second person who is in Fiji.

“We know there’s two that have proposed to come back. We know both of them. One is in Labasa and the other is also in Vanua Levu. We know him and we are onto him on a daily basis and so far he has been asymptomatic.”

There are so far 15 confirmed cases in Fiji.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.