Two came back from India says Minister

One other person who had travelled back from India with the man who tested positive to COVID-19 is also in Vanua Levu and is being monitored.

There are reports that a number of Fijian nationals who had gone to India, with two having returned to Fiji, while a number of others are currently in Malaysia.

One of the two who returned to Fiji was patient number nine.

They had gone to attend a religious gathering, which saw a number of people contract COVID-19.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are aware of everyone who had gone across.

“The contact tracing has gone back to our embassy in Malaysia and they are working hand in hand with the government there to ensure we are in touch with those who are back in Malaysia. So not all came back to Fiji as far as we concerned, the two we know we are onto them and the others we have been able to get through to them with contacts that we have made.”

The Minister adding they are keeping close tabs on the second person who is in Fiji.

“We know there’s two that have proposed to come back. We know both of them. One is in Labasa and the other is also in Vanua Levu. We know him and we are onto him on a daily basis and so far he has been asymptomatic.”

There are so far 15 confirmed cases in Fiji.

