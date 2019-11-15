Suva lockdown due to be lifted tomorrow

The lockdown of the greater Suva area is scheduled to be lifted tomorrow based on the 14 day period which began on the 3rd of April.

The lockdown and restrictions on movement were imposed after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Nabua, Suva.

The lockdown boundaries are at Delainavesi Bridge in Lami, Sawani Junction in Naitasiri and the Nausori Bridge.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone on either side of these borders has been unable to cross over, in or out of Suva due to the threat of COVID-19.

However, the final decision to lift the lockdown is dependent on a number of factors which Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has alluded to.

In various statements over the past two weeks, Bainimarama has clearly stated that if medical teams are unable to screen at least 150,000 people by today, the lockdown may be extended.

He has also indicated that continued breaches of the curfew, social gathering restrictions and attempts to cross the lockdown borders will also affect his decision.

To date, more than 1, 000 people have been arrested for these breaches in blatant disregard of directives from the government.



[Source: Fijian Government]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19