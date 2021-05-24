Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking

The Ministry of Health will terminate any staff found to be involved in the COVID vaccination fraud.

There have been reports of people using fake vaccination cards to access public services in the last couple of months.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms some staff are currently suspended pending investigation.

“All those involved are no longer working. That much I can tell you. All those involved and those we might find in the next couple of weeks or months will be sent home.”

Doctor Fong adds he has been keeping tabs on the investigation.

“That’s an ongoing police investigation. I know the details of the investigation but I’d rather let the law take its course.”

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro has also confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.