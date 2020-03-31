Several arrests for drug related offences amidst COVID-19 ops

Arrests for drug related offences continue to take place all over the country.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says this is a warning that amidst COVID-19 special operations, routine work continues and those with criminal intentions will be arrested.

The first accused a taxi driver in his 30s was arrested in Lokia in Nausori on Easter Friday after he was found with several zip lock bags containing white substances which tested positive as Methamphetamine.

He has been charged and produced in court.

The second arrest also in Lokia yesterday saw a 28-year old-man searched and allegedly found in possession of white substances which has been sent for analysis.

Also seized were bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and smoking apparatus.

Other drug related arrests in the Eastern Division include a 19-year-old man from Nakasi who was allegedly found in possession of sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In Nausori Town, a 22-year-old man from Ucunivanua Village, Tailevu was taken into custody after he was allegedly found in possession of sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Western Division drug related arrests were also made in the last 48 hours.

A 27-year-old man was arrested along, Vitogo Parade on Tuesday after he was allegedly found in possession of sachets of dried leaves and seeds all believed to be marijuana while a woman and a man were arrested at Kermode Road, Lautoka after a raid at their residence resulted in the seizure of sachets and rolls of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In Nadi yesterday, a 28-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found with sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil inside an empty noodle packet.

In the Northern Division a 35 year old farmer from Nabalebale Settlement was arrested following a raid at his farm which resulted in the seizure of plants believed to be marijuana.

Commissioner Qiliho says routine operations continues as normal and while the nation’s focus is on the containment of COVID-19, Police know that there are those that will take advantage of the current situation to commit crimes.

He says they have factored this into their operations and as COVID-19 operations continues, routine operations run parallel and with the same momentum as they aim to ensure those with criminal intentions are kept at bay.

