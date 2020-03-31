Restrictions force Navua exporter to focus on local market

The COVID-19 restrictions locally and globally have forced a leading root crop exporter to focus on local market.

Navua based Bens Trading Limited exports root crops to Australia, New Zealand and USA.

Managing Director, Peni Moi says local market has not been profitable and thus the reason why his major focus has been on export only.

[Managing Director, Peni Moi]

Moi says he was to export nine containers a month ago, however, restrictions came into effect and he was not able to send the containers across.

He incurred a loss of more than $50,000.

Moi says he had no option but to sell his root crops locally.

”You know that nine containers till now I am pushing it in Lautoka, Nadi and Namaka and some other market like Sigatoka.I am still pushing the nine containers and it is about a month. We are trying to push it at $20 a bag.”

The company buys root crops from farmers around the country which is exported to the three countries.

”More than 17,000 farmers all over Fiji rely on this company, Bens Trading. Except from Lautoka, Ba and Nadi, we buy crops from all over the country.”

Bens Trading Limited employs 200 Fijians who are now working on reduced hours and days.

He says he is not looking at laying off any staff as this will affect their livelihood.

