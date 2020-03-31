Policeman and civil servant in COVID-19 arrests

Ninety nine (99) arrests were made last night for social gathering and curfew breaches around Fiji.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says it is clear their warnings are still falling on deaf ears.

84 arrests were for social gathering breaches with those found drinking yagona topping the list.

The Northern Division recorded thirty one (31) social gathering breaches, the South recorded thirty (30), nineteen in the Eastern Division and the West had four (4) cases.

Included in the arrests for alleged social gathering breaches, are a Police Officer in the West and a research officer with the Ministry of Agriculture in the East.

Fifteen (15) arrests were made for breach of curfew with the Southern Division recording seven (7) cases while West and East both recorded (4) cases each.

