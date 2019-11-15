Lautoka man cleared of suspected COVID-19

The Lautoka man who was found hiding from medical authorities in Kashmir with recent travel history has been cleared of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this now means that all restrictions in Lautoka are lifted.

“Despite his irresponsible behaviour, which will still be investigated, he was among the 24 tests last night that came back negative –– meaning all of the Lautoka confined area now has the freedom to move into and out of the area, including the Kashmir area”.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian national was discovered by fever-screening teams and had travelled from Uruguay before smuggling his way into the Lautoka confined area.

Bainimarama says his travel history, paired with a fever and other symptoms, raised serious red flags, and jeopardised the lifting of restrictions.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19