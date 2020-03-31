Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions

The Methodist church is calling on Fijians to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Reverend Dr Immanuel Reuben says Fijians should stay at home given the governments directive to minimize movement in an effort to contain Coronavirus.

Reverend Dr Reuben says in these trying times Fijians need to work together.

“We have seen our law makers. If you cannot obey the rules of the law makers whom you have seen then how can you obey the rules of the god whom we have not seen? I challenge everyone to respect the law of the nation.”

The Methodist Church is live streaming all its church services on Facebook as it observes the Holy week and to ensure Christians prepare for Easter.

