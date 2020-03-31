Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Mother happy to be back in Lautoka|Over 830 direct and casual contacts for patient nine|Two came back from India says Minister|Lautoka man cleared of suspected COVID-19|Family in Wakaya defies confinement directive|FNPF to directly list down employers affected by COVID-19|You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan|Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions|We must break the COVID-19 chain of transmission: Dr Waqainabete|Lautoka residents happy that lockdown lifted|42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction|Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva|Kashmir lockdown lifted after COVID-19 test returns negative|Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben|Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown|RB Patel reduces operating hours|Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation|Two crisis at once says PM|28 Police officers currently in self-isolation|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 7, 2020 12:43 pm
The Methodist church is calling on Fijians to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions. [File Photo]

The Methodist church is calling on Fijians to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Reverend Dr Immanuel Reuben says Fijians should stay at home given the governments directive to minimize movement in an effort to contain Coronavirus.

Reverend Dr Reuben says in these trying times Fijians need to work together.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have seen our law makers. If you cannot obey the rules of the law makers whom you have seen then how can you obey the rules of the god whom we have not seen? I challenge everyone to respect the law of the nation.”

The Methodist Church is live streaming all its church services on Facebook as it observes the Holy week and to ensure Christians prepare for Easter.

COVID-19 Awareness

"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited

Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.