Family in Wakaya defies confinement directive

Police are investigating a family on Wakaya Island who have flouted quarantine directives despite repeated reminders.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms this is the same family which earlier breached the Suva lockdown, travelling to Wakaya Island in a fibre-glass boat.

Police have now received information that they have disregarded instructions to confine themselves to their home, insisting on walking around on the beach, putting others at risk.

“They are just making matters worse for themselves and they are becoming very irresponsible so we have to contact them again and that just opens up more issues for them that we’ll be dealing with at the end of their quarantine period”.

Meanwhile, Police have shut down two businesses in Lautoka which were visited by the latest confirmed COVID-19 patient over the past two days.

