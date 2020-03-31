COVID-19 came at the worst time: Dr Kishore

The Coronavirus has come at the worst time.

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says all stakeholders need to work together as there is no easy way out.

Dr Kishore says an economic committee needs to be set up which can look at the economic planning going forward.

He adds the global economy was already fragile before the COVID-19 pandemic hit us.

“It has come at the worst time when the world economy was slowing down and likewise we were slowing down. If you look at our economy before Coronavirus hit us, we were going down from 3 to 2.7 and now we are going towards one.”

Meanwhile, Dr Kishore says there is a need to build a strong savings culture across the country as Fiji is becoming the expenditure society.

He adds savings is the only way to ensure Fijians can afford to buy and do the things they want not just now, but in the future too.

