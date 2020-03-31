British couple stuck in Fiji say they feel safer here

A British couple currently stuck in Fiji due to the COVID-19 restrictions say they feel much more safer here despite the pandemic.

Speaking to FBC News, Jasmine Carter says they have been in Fiji since July last year as they work at a resort in the Mamanucas on a contract basis.

Carter says they also applaud how the Fiji Government has handled the Coronavirus issues ever since the first case was recorded.

“Just a very good reaction to just get onto it so quickly and seeing other countries even Australia and England being quite slow with their reaction not doing much and you see all the numbers there but here there is not many people at all. We are in a safer place here than if we went back to Australia or England.”

Carter says at the moment they are staying at the Radisson Blu Resort on a lease agreement which has also assisted them financially.

The 33-year-old says her partner Chris Facey and her usually video call their families daily to stay in touch with them.

She adds they are hoping the situation normalizes soon as they are missing their loved ones.



