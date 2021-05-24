99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated

The Ministry of Education has terminated 130 teachers last month for failing to get their first COVID-19 jab.

The Ministry had given teachers time until August 15 to get their jab, failure to do so has resulted in their termination under the “No Jab No Job” Policy.

Eleven teachers are yet to receive their second jab, one teacher has been granted an exemption by the Permanent Secretary of Health, and 13 teachers are awaiting confirmation on their exemption from the Health Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

Those teachers who have been terminated had written to the Ministry expressing their decision not to get vaccinated.

These teachers have been replaced by the Ministry.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, says 99.4 percent of its teachers are fully vaccinated.

Kumar says this assures them that they will have fully vaccinated teachers in classrooms when school starts.