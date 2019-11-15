67 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ in past 24 hours

There are 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new probable cases in New Zealand.

This brings the country to a total of 1106, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 13 people are in hospital, and three are in ICU – two in Wellington and one in Auckland.

Just under 40,000 tests have been carried out so far.

Dr Bloomfield said there were now 12 significant clusters, with 72 cases now linked to the Marist College cluster.