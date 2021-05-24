Home

Witness says Parliament Finance Unit trusted Nawaikula

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 1, 2022 11:13 am
The ninth prosecution witness today said that the Finance Unit at the Parliament of Fiji had trusted Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula.

The prosecution witness is currently being re-examined by the defense counsel Sevuloni Valenitabua as Nawaikulas trial continued in the High Court’s Anti Corruption division.

Valenitabua questioned senior finance officer at the Parliament Finance Unit Sarwesh Narayan whether the accounts section trusted Nawaikula

He also asked whether the accounts section had any reason to think that he was claiming more than he was entitled to

Narayan said they trusted Nawaikula and that there were no reasons to believe that the MP was claiming more.

He also agreed that Nawaikula would inform the parliament Secretariat if he didn’t return to his station in Buca village Savusavu after any parliament sitting or Committee meetings.

The defense also said that often Nawaikula stayed back after parliament sessions and if he wanted he could have gone to Buca and come back to claim money, however, he didn’t do that.

The defense then put to Narayan whether he agrees Nawaikula saved parliamentary allocation by not going back.

Narayan agreed that Nawaikula had shown a good gesture.

The prosecution will now cross examine the witness.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has charged Nawaikula with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay. Nawaikula allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

