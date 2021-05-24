Witness says Nawaikula was double dipping

The ninth prosecution witness said amendments were made to the claims provided by Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula as the information provided by him was not correct.

In cross examination, senior finance officer at Parliament Secretariat Sarwesh Narayan also agreed that Nawaikula did not save parliament any money by double dipping.

Narayan also said that on the occasions he stayed back in Suva and didn’t return to his station, he didn’t save the parliament any money either.

Earlier today, Narayan said that the Finance Unit at the Parliament of Fiji had trusted Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula.

In re-examination, Valenitabua questioned Narayan about whether the accounts section trusted Nawaikula.

He also asked whether the accounts section had any reason to think that he was claiming more than he was entitled to

Narayan said they trusted Nawaikula and that there were no reasons to believe that the MP was claiming more.

He also agreed that Nawaikula would inform the parliament Secretariat if he didn’t return to his station in Buca village Savusavu after any parliament sitting or Committee meetings.

The defence also said that often Nawaikula stayed back after parliament sessions and if he wanted he could have gone to Buca and come back to claim the money, however, he didn’t do that.

The defence then put to Narayan whether he agrees Nawaikula saved parliamentary allocation by not going back.

Narayan agreed that Nawaikula had shown a good gesture.

The prosecution and defence today finished with the ninth witness.

The tenth witness- Vodafone Fijis Chief Technological Officer, Vikash Prasad has now taken the stand.