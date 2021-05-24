Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Court

Witness says Nawaikula was double dipping

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 1, 2022 12:40 pm
Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula at Court. [Source: File Photo]

The ninth prosecution witness said amendments were made to the claims provided by Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula as the information provided by him was not correct.

In cross examination, senior finance officer at Parliament Secretariat Sarwesh Narayan also agreed that Nawaikula did not save parliament any money by double dipping.

Narayan also said that on the occasions he stayed back in Suva and didn’t return to his station, he didn’t save the parliament any money either.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier today, Narayan said that the Finance Unit at the Parliament of Fiji had trusted Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula.

In re-examination, Valenitabua questioned Narayan about whether the accounts section trusted Nawaikula.

He also asked whether the accounts section had any reason to think that he was claiming more than he was entitled to

Narayan said they trusted Nawaikula and that there were no reasons to believe that the MP was claiming more.

He also agreed that Nawaikula would inform the parliament Secretariat if he didn’t return to his station in Buca village Savusavu after any parliament sitting or Committee meetings.

The defence also said that often Nawaikula stayed back after parliament sessions and if he wanted he could have gone to Buca and come back to claim the money, however, he didn’t do that.

The defence then put to Narayan whether he agrees Nawaikula saved parliamentary allocation by not going back.

Narayan agreed that Nawaikula had shown a good gesture.

The prosecution and defence today finished with the ninth witness.

The tenth witness- Vodafone Fijis Chief Technological Officer, Vikash Prasad has now taken the stand.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.