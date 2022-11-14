Vosanibola’s trial moved to next year

Peceli Vosanibola

The lawyer for Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Peceli Vosanibola has withdrawn their application for their client’s passport release.

Vosanibola appeared at the Suva High Court this morning.

The Court learned that the withdrawal of the application is based on the client’s request.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that he provided false information to the Acting Secretary General of Parliament regarding their permanent place of residence in order to have their allowance claims approved.

It is alleged that he falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Navuloa village, Bureta, Ovalau, Lomaiviti, and obtained $19,749.50 between August 2019 and March 2020.

His trial has been moved to next year, for which trial will commence from January 17th to February 3rd.