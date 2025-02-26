Vakarisi warned to reform

Jone Vakarisi. [File Photo]

35-year-old Jone Vakarisi convicted for a count of criminal intimidation was handed a suspended sentence by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Vakarisi who is a known offender committed the offense in 2018.

He informed the Magistrates Court he has five children and is separated.

He also told the court that he is remorseful for his actions and requested a non-custodial sentence.

The Suva Magistrate while handing him a 12-month sentence suspended for five years warned him not to take law in his hand and to continue reforming himself.

