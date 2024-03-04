Trial date set for US national

US national Bradley Dawson [File Photo]

The trial date for US national Bradley Dawson accused of murdering his wife, Christe Chan, at a resort in Yasawa during their honeymoon, has been finalized.

The announcement follows the completion of voir dire hearings at the Lautoka High Court that went on for almost two weeks.

Dawson stands accused of beating his wife, Chan, to death in 2022 at the secluded Turtle Island Resort, just two days after they checked in for their honeymoon.

Article continues after advertisement

The trial is scheduled to run from the 10th to the 21st of June, offering a comprehensive timeframe for both the prosecution and defense to present their cases.

The Prosecution is anticipated to summon approximately 28 witnesses to testify against Dawson.

Defense lawyer, Anil Kumar, is still in the process of finalizing the number of witnesses he will call to testify on behalf of Dawson.