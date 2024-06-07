Three to front court over alleged financial deception

Two men and a woman have been charged with allegedly dishonestly obtaining more than $4,000 from a supermarket employee.

They will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

An investigation conducted by the Fiji Police MPaisa Task Force reveals that on August 13, 2023, the first accused, a 19-year-old man, contacted the victim and introduced himself as a mobile company agent.

He allegedly told the employee that they were going to upgrade their MPaisa machine and to transfer all the money to a number he provided, which belonged to the second accused, a 19-year-old woman.

The second accused made two withdrawals amounting to $2,000 and transferred the remainder to the third accused, a 40-year-old man.

The first accused has been charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, while the other two face one count each of obtaining financial advantage by deception.