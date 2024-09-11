Three charged by taskforce with financial deception

Sigatoka courthouse [File Photo]

Three individuals are set to appear at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today, facing charges related to alleged cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force says in the first case, a 54-year-old woman allegedly received $100 that was mistakenly sent to her by the victim.

She is accused of transferring the money to a second accused, a 35-year-old woman, who then withdrew the amount.

Both women, who reside in Korotogo, Sigatoka, have been charged and will be presented in court.

In the second case, a 45-year-old man from Olosara, Sigatoka, is accused of dishonestly obtaining $400 on two separate occasions in November 2022 from a member of the public via a mobile money transfer app.

The man allegedly promised the victim a return of $1500 as part of an investment opportunity but cut off all communication after receiving the money.

He has been charged with two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.