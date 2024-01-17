Serial rapist faces 13-years sentence

[File Photo]
A 50-year-old man has been handed a 13-year sentence for the heinous act of repeatedly raping a minor in Lau.
The man committed the crime 16 times on a vulnerable 14-year-old girl between the years 2016 and 2021, within the confines of an island in the Lau group.
The victim, who endured these horrific incidents, is now a Year-13 student.
The perpetrator willingly pleaded guilty to his despicable actions.
A non-parole period of 12 years and six months has been imposed.
