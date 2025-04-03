Man who commits rape after using child’s bathroom jailed

[File Photo]

A man who raped a minor in 2023 after asking her to use her bathroom has been handed a 10-year jail term by the Suva High Court this morning.

The 49-year-old man is related to the victim’s mother and regularly cuts grass at their compound.

He committed the offense in November when the victim, who was 17 years old at the time, was alone and studying for her exam.

Article continues after advertisement

The culprit had asked her to use their bathroom, and following this, he assaulted the minor and committed the crime.

The judge told the 49-year-old man that he violated the victim in her own home, stripping away any confidence that she is safe in her home.

The man was told that what he did had made the girl fear leaving the house and that she would be left with the trauma for a long time.

A non-parole period of seven years has been set.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.