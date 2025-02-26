Man accused of second murder remanded

Edward Nand in court today.

Edward Nand who now faces a second murder charge appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Nand who is awaiting his sentence for a murder he committed in 2023 allegedly murdered Nadi man Afroz Khan between November 27th and 2nd December last year.

It is alleged that he and two others hit Khan several times with a spanner and drowned him in a river in Tailevu.

Khan was reportedly kidnapped in November last year and was found dead in Tailevu a few days later.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad has transferred the matter to the Suva High Court to be called on 12th March.



Meanwhile, Nand will be sentenced by the Suva High Court this Friday for brutally killing Naren Nand who was visiting Fiji from Canada in 2023.



Chand was visiting from Canada, unaware that he was a victim of a catfish scam.

