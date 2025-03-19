Kaba allowed to travel

Managing Director of Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited Sanjay Kaba’s second bail variation application has been allowed by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The matter today was called for Kaba to surrender his passport from his first travel after the charges laid by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

This was one of the bail variation conditions set during last month’s court sitting.

During his initial bail variation application, Kaba’s counsel had indicated that his client will be travelling abroad on different dates.

He had paid $75,000 to the Judiciary Trust Account and surrendered his mother’s passport as bail bond.

Kaba’s stop departure order has also been lifted temporarily.

The matter has been adjourned to 3rd April.

Kaba is charged with one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

In this matter, it is alleged that between 27th January 2017 and 20th January 2019 while being a board member of Telecom Fiji Limited and Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited, Kaba engaged in conduct namely bidding for a tender through the company Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited.

The bidding was for providing Project Management services to TFL for its new office and data center project.

It is alleged that as a result, Kaba obtained a financial advantage amounting to over $766,327 between June 2022 and July 2023, knowing that HLK Jacob was not eligible to receive the financial advantage as he had failed to declare his interest as director for the firm.

