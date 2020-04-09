Juvenile charged for giving false information

A juvenile was produced in the Suva Magistrates court yesterday after allegedly registering under a false name using false information on various occasions.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) charged the juvenile with two counts of Giving False Information to a Public Servant and one count of making a false statement.

It is alleged that the accused lodged a Registration of Employee application and an application for an FNPF joint card using a fake birth certificate registration number and a TIN letter number under a different name.

The juvenile is further alleged to have used the fake birth certificate to register as a voter with the Fiji Elections Office.

FICAC State Counsel Josann Pene informed the court that first phase disclosures was served and that there was no objection to bail, however, requested that the Court impose strict bail conditions.

The juvenile was released on strict bail conditions and was also warned not to reoffend.

The matter was adjourned to 9 April 2020.