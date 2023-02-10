Duo on drug charge granted cash bail

Imran Khan is charged with one count of possession of illicit drugs while Zoheb Begg is charged with one count of importation of illicit drugs and one count of being in possession of illicit drugs.

Two men alleged to have been involved in the importation of illicit drugs namely methamphetamine have been granted bail by the Suva High Court.

Khan is alleged to have been in possession of 4.1 grams of illicit drugs.

Begg is alleged to have imported and had in his possession 1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The prosecution objected to bail saying that it is a serious offence.

The two have been released on bail.

Khan has been released on a $500 cash bail with two sureties in the sum of $1000 while Begg has been granted cash bail in the sum of $10,000.

However, Begg will remain in custody until Monday when the $10,000 cash is deposited with the court registry.

They have been ordered to report to Valelevu Police Station every Saturday, not to re-offend and not to interfere with witnesses.

Khan’s matter has been adjourned to 17th March.