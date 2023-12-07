Development plans for Lautoka High Court

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing the efficiency and independence of the judiciary, the Lautoka High Court is gearing up for the construction of a six-story building to accommodate additional court services.

The decision comes as part of the court’s five-year plan to transition from rented facilities to self-owned infrastructure, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Manager of Capital Development at the Judiciary Kitione Tui highlights the imperative behind this decision, stating that the current premises are rented and constructing a dedicated building aligns with their organizational goals.

With the necessary approvals secured, the Lautoka High Court is poised to embark on this significant venture.

“It will be infront of the current Lautoka High Court. So we have acquired the approval of the Director of Lands and we are working on our processes and compliance.”

Tui emphasizes that this expansion is a crucial component of their broader strategy to meet the growing demands on court services and to provide an environment conducive to justice administration.

The new six-story building will not only address the immediate needs of the court but will also set the stage for future advancements in the delivery of legal services.