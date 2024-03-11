Court grants bail to former SoE

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has been granted bail.

Saneem was produced in court this afternoon for allegations that he asked for and obtained a corrupt benefit for himself without lawful authority while he was employed as the Supervisor of Elections.

It is alleged that between the 1st day of June 2022 and the 31st day of July 2022, at Suva in the Central Division, whilst being employed as a public official as the Supervisor of Elections of the Republic of Fiji, without lawful authority and reasonable excuse, he asked for and obtained a benefit for himself, that is, the approval and payment of deductible tax relief of $55,944.03 on his back pay from Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who was the acting Prime Minister and also the then General Secretary of the FijiFirst party.

The state counsel did not object to bail.

Saneem was also ordered to surrender his travel documents, and a standard bail condition was set.

A non-cash bail of $10,000 was set, while his two older siblings came forward as his sureties.

The case has been adjourned to the 19th of this month.