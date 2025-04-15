Counselor urges government to prioritize mental health

Oasis Counselling founder, Debra Tuibau [Source: Oasis Counselling/Facebook]

The founder and licensed mental health counselor at Oasis Counselling is urging the government to increase funding allocation for mental health in the upcoming budget.

While participating in the 2025–2026 budget consultation at the University of the South Pacific, Debra Tuibau stressed the urgent need for action to address the growing mental health issues among young people.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad, says they will consider these concerns in their budget strategy and will make provisions for additional services.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have already discussed it with the minister responsible, and there will be provisions in the budget to address some of those concerns, including working with NGOs and others outside of government who are active in that area.”

Prasad acknowledges that many people are going through mental health issues but are not openly speaking about them.

He adds that they are engaging with the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection, and are also working with non-governmental organizations to address these issues.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.