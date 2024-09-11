Council urges to stop burning cane

[File Photo]

The Sugar Cane Growers Council has raised concerned on the increasing trend of cane burning in this season.

While some cases were a result of the accident, however some bringing are done intentional which cases more harm than good.

The sugarcane grower’s council states that as burning grows, more cane is burnt and financial losses are incurred

The council adds that in principle, a loss of an average of $3-$5 per ton and it hurts our industry very badly.

The Sugarcane Growers is calling on farmers to refrain from burning cane as Reduces growers’ income through burnt cane penalties, destroys cane quality and it contributes to the decline in sweetness of the cane.

Cane burning also contributes to serious problems at the mills which extends the length of the crushing season due to slower crushing.

The council says a results in increased cost of harvesting operations and urges farmers to harvest green cane.