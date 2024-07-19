Corrections officer linked to Nadi drug bust suspended

A corrections officer has been suspended after an investigation revealed his alleged involvement in the 3-tonne drug bust in Legalega, Nadi.

The Fiji Correction Services says the Corrections Service and Police dog units conducted a thorough investigation following information received about possible illicit activities involving the officer.

It says a search warrant was executed yesterday at his home in Lautoka, leading to significant findings that underscore serious concerns regarding the officer’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

The FCS says during the search, a video depicting an inmate using the officer’s phone inside the Lautoka Remand Center to arrange the delivery of marijuana, suki, and ice was discovered.

They also recovered plastic material used for drug packaging found inside the toilet, $400.00 in cash, believed to be proceeds of crime and $44 worth of recharge vouchers.

It further says that the corrections officer was apprehended in a vehicle with a known ex-convict, who is a prominent figure in the drug trade and was previously held at the Lautoka Remand Center on drug-related charges.

FCS in a statement also says that photos retrieved from the officer’s phone allegedly show him with one of the 13 individuals accused in the 3-tonne drug bust in Legalega, Nadi.

It says these findings are strong indicators of the Correction Officer’s alleged involvement in a drug network.

As a result, the officer has been suspended with immediate effect and prohibited from entering any correctional facilities pending investigation.

The Fiji Correction Service remains committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

It says they will continue to take all necessary measures to combat the illegal drug trade and hold accountable those who participate in such activities.

The drug bust in Legalega Nadi seven months ago is being considered one of the largest which saw the seizure of 797 medium-sized containers where the drugs were stored and wrapped in brown tape.

The discovery was made at a vacant house under construction.