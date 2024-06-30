Consultations conclude for NDP

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad

The coalition government recently completed nationwide consultations on the National Development Plan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says that they visited all four divisions of the country, including deep rural and isolated areas, maritime islands, and major urban centers.

Over 22,000 Fijians participated in the consultations, including individuals from the public and private sectors, industry groups, civil society, academia, students, faith-based organizations, disciplined forces, cane growers, dairy and agricultural farmers, and the general public.

A total of 365 consultations were held, complemented by intense discussions within 12 thematic working groups comprising technical experts.

“Mr. Speaker Sir, the new NDP is “The People’s Plan” as it represents the views and aspirations of our people and their call to uplift the socio-economic well-being. Our philosophy is very clear. Our people are the centre of development and we are putting “People First” in this new National Development Plan.”

Prasad highlighted the importance of the NDP as a blueprint and guiding framework for setting government development priorities in 3-year, 5-year, and 20-year timeframes.

This planning allows for effective allocation of resources, technical assistance, and organizational efforts.

He notes that the plan ensures transparency and accountability, as people can monitor government progress and hold it accountable if deviations occur.

The Plan is ready and will soon be launched by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.