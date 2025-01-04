Concerns grow over illicit drug transportation

The alleged transportation of illicit drugs through major ports of entry in Vanua Levu remains a major concern.

This, as all ports of entry, do not have the equipped facilities and means to monitor and screen goods and cargo upon arrival and departure on a daily basis.

However, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is fully aware of these defaults in all ports of entry and stated that plans are already in place for its implementation.

Article continues after advertisement

“It can be said that a lot of the drug problems we are facing here in Savusavu have been transported here through those ports. And yet we do not have any facility at those entry ports to make sure we screen passengers coming in and going out.”

He says while police and authorities have been using their own means of detecting drugs, members of the public are urged to respect the law and be more responsible.

Savusavu Chamber of Commerce President, Avikash Pillay says they are not aware of what the inter-island vessels carry during the trips.

Both the Nabouwalu and Savusavu ports currently accommodate nightly vessel trips from Viti Levu.

However, police presence and CCTV footage are sometimes insufficient to detect this illegal trade.