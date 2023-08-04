Complex spine surgery conducted by visiting team

A team from Artemis Hospital in India carried out two successful, complicated spine surgeries at Nasese Private Hospital this week, while one was operated on this afternoon.

Orthopedic Surgeon Doctor Alvin De Asa says two local doctors also assisted in the surgery, and they are planning to expand their expertise.

“This is the first that has happened in Fiji as the private cases so I think so far it has been successful. So down the line we are planning other surgeries that Artemis Hospital will bring their specialist here to work with us so that we can perform other surgeries.”

Head of Spine Surgery, Doctor Hitesh Garg, says these patients were identified through screening at Nasese Private Hospital.

“They knew that these are the patients who had weakness because of the spinal problems so they could identify those patients and they shared their reports with us in India and because of internet we were able to discuss cases beforehand and that is how they were planned.”

The patients operated on are in their fifties.

According to Doctor Garg, the team also brought in specialized equipment specifically for the patients.

They are expected to return for another round of surgery in another five months.