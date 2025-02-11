Commuters urged to brace for bus stand changes

[Photo Credit: Matelita Katamotu/ Facebook]

People can expect changes to boarding and offloading at the Suva bus stand starting tomorrow.

The Suva City Council confirmed this afternoon that the entry to the bus stand will be closed for the next 30 days to allow for rehabilitation on the road surface.

Head of Human Capital and Corporate Services, Jeremaia Volavola, says some buses will be redirected to new locations for offloading and loading.

Article continues after advertisement

“Those that will be affected are the western buses, which will be based at the MPI Carpark, and others, including the Nausori and Nasinu buses, have been informed and shared with the bus operators.”

He adds that their staff will be stationed around the bus stand area starting tomorrow to guide the public to the new boarding locations.

SCC Chair and Acting Chief Executive Tevita Boseiwaqa says that the work at the bus stand began last month with repairs to the channels underneath, which are believed to be the root cause of the problem.

Boseiwaqa acknowledges that some drainage culverts beneath the surface are broken, leading to large potholes on the bus stand’s surface.

He adds that the work is expected to be completed next month at a cost of $1 million.

The Fiji Roads Authority, Suva City Council, and the Water Authority of Fiji are collaborating on this project.