Committee to look into traffic issue

A new committee has been established to evaluate and address the growing traffic congestion issues in Nadi and along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this initiative aims to identify effective strategies for alleviating traffic.

Ro Filipe highlighted this during the commissioning of projects in Nadi yesterday.

He says the committee, which includes key stakeholders such as the police, will explore solutions to reduce traffic jams and improve overall traffic management in the region.

“So that we’ll also look at the Nadi situation. Because when it was one-way, everybody was calling for it to be two-way. Now it’s two-way. They’re saying that, no, it shouldn’t be two-way. So probably, I don’t know, there needs to be more in-depth study.

The Minister says there has been criticism surrounding traffic congestion which has become a significant concern.

