Commission sits to hear Malimali’s case

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali

Thirty five witnesses are expected to appear before the Commission of Inquiry which will assess and determine whether the appointment process of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption was conducted with integrity, fairness, and transparency, in accordance with the law.

The 35 witnesses were seen at the Old Parliament Complex in Veiuto, Suva.

These includes Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission Sitiveni Rabuka, Supervisor of Election Ana Mataiciwa, COC member and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga,Opposition member of parliament and COC member Inia Seruiratu .

The hearing will take place for the next two weeks.