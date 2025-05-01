COI submits final report to the President

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Commission of Inquiry established to inquire the appointment of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali handed over their final report to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

The handover formally took place at State House, where the Sole Commissioner, Justice David Ashton-Lewis, accompanied by Assisting Counsel Janet Mason, a senior legal practitioner from New Zealand, tabled their Final Report to the President.

In accepting the report, President Lalabalavu conveyed his sincere gratitude to Justice Ashton-Lewis and Mason for their commitment and diligence throughout the inquiry process.

He thanked them for compilation of the Report and careful formulation of the recommendations made in the Report.

The President confirmed that he will await and be guided by advice from the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as to the publication of the report, and implementation of its recommendations.



The CoI’s Terms of Reference issued in October last year include examining whether due process was followed in the appointment, whether there was any breach of legal or ethical standards, and the impact of any such issues on the work and reputation of FICAC.



Under the Constitution, the FICAC Commissioner is appointed by the President on the advice of the Judicial Services Commission.

Over the course of several months, the Commission conducted hearings, reviewed extensive documentation, and heard testimonies from a range of stakeholders, including government officials, judicial officers, and members of Cabinet.

Justice Ashton-Lewis and Mason will also present their Final Report to the Prime Minister today, as required by the CoI Terms of Reference.

