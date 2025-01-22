COI continues despite concerns over Masson’s integrity

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali (left), Janet Mason

The Commission of Inquiry into the legitimacy of Barbara Malimali’s appointment as Commissioner for the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is ongoing, despite concerns raised about the integrity of Janet Mason, who is providing legal advice to COI lead Justice David Ashton-Lewis.

Masson’s integrity has come under scrutiny following revelations of ongoing legal matters in New Zealand, which she has openly acknowledged.

The Fiji Law Society has called for Masson to step aside, citing concerns about her credibility.

This morning, FLS President Wylie Clark reaffirmed the Society’s position, standing by the statement issued yesterday.

Meanwhile, former Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya, along with former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, are currently providing evidence before the COI.