COC to review applicants

The Constitutional Offices Commission is expected to review the list of applicants for the position of Police Commissioner.

Prime Minister and COC Chair Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed this.

Rabuka says while the COC will review the list of applicants at its next meeting, a final decision on the appointment is unlikely to be made immediately.

“We will not have the appointment. We will have the list of applicants, and then we will have the selection at the next COC, which is now… what day is it? It was supposed to be next week, but the Leader of the Opposition is away, so we will wait for him to come back.

The applications for the position of Commissioner of Police officially closed on 30th of last month.



Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew

Juki Fong Chew has been serving as Acting Commissioner for 21 months, following the suspension and resignation of former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.