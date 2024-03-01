Closing skills gap for Fiji's development says Singh

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh has emphasized the need to overcome the skills gap as it poses a formidable barrier to Fiji’s development and competitiveness.

Speaking this morning at the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation’s talanoa session in Suva, Singh believes that increasing training and skill development can bridge the gap.

The Employment Minister is aware of the difficulties and repercussions employers experience when trying to access a skilled workforce.

“It is a struggle to find workers with the necessary skills and qualifications to fill key positions, leading to inefficiencies, reduced productivity, and missed opportunities for growth.”

Singh emphasizes how the government is determined to close the skills gap by implementing a number of programs related to training and skill development.

FCEF Vice President Eldon Eastgate says that the organization’s goal is to create a strong framework that protects the interests of all stakeholders and encourages sustainable economic progress.

“These discussions involve a thorough exploration of innovative approaches to tie wages directly to productivity metrics with the goal of creating a fair and balanced compensation system that not only rewards hard work but also promotes overall economic efficiency and competitiveness.”

The Minister is also encouraging employers to invest in lifetime learning, as it does not only benefit individual workers but also contributes to the overall productivity and growth of industries and economies.