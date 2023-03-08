PICs continue to face climate emergency

The Pacific continues to face a climate emergency that threatens the livelihoods, security, and well-being of its people and ecosystems.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya at the Commission on the Status of Women in New York.

She says this is backed by the latest science and the daily lived realities in Pacific communities.

Article continues after advertisement



Women Minister, Lynda Tabuya at the Commission on the Status of Women in New York. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

According to Tabuya, the Pacific Islands Forum leaders need to work closely to tackle this issue.

The Minister also highlights the urgency of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees through rapid, deep, and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.